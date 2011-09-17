Phone thief suspect sends victim a friend request

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado man is accused of stealing a woman's cell phone and then sending her a friend request on Facebook.

The Greeley Tribune reported Saturday (http://bit.ly/nnpJ7L ) that the victim awoke early one morning in her Greeley home to see a man standing over her bed. When she screamed, the man grabbed her cell phone and fled.

She says she later received a Facebook friend request from a man she identified as the intruder.

Police say they located the man by tracking signals from the stolen phone and text messages to one of the victim's friends.

Authorities say 22-year-old Juan Gonzales Jr. was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft. No phone listing could be found for him and it wasn't clear if he had an attorney.

Information from: Greeley Daily Tribune, http://greeleytribune.com

