Work begins on Ohio Jesus statue replacement

CINCINNATI (AP) - Construction has begun on a 50-foot statue of Jesus that will replace one destroyed in front of an Ohio church when it was struck by lightning.

The Cincinnati Enquirer (http://bit.ly/rdeUgl ) reports that the frame was hauled in on flatbed trucks, welded together at the church and lifted into place with a 45-ton hydraulic crane, all in a period of about six hours.

Parts of the outer shell, which will take the form of a full-body state of Jesus with arms outstretched, are still being manufactured. The completion date was initially set for mid-November.

The original statue, known jokingly as "Touchdown Jesus," depicted Jesus from the chest up with arms raised overhead. It was fried when lightning struck it last year.

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

