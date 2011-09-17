Police searching for armed robber after gas station robbery

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo Police are searching for an armed robber.

The suspect robbed a 7-11 on Woodville Road in east Toledo on Saturday morning.

Investigators say the suspect used a knife to rob the victim.

There is no word on how much he managed to get away with or if the victim was injured.

If anyone has information about the robbery, call crimestopper, at 419-255-1111.

