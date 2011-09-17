UT students have fun tailgating without alcohol

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL)- There was lots of tailgaiting outside the Glass Bowl Friday night for the Rockets big football game against Boise State.

However, one party for students shows you can have fun without alcohol. There was free hotdogs and pop, comhole competition and face painting.

The Rocket fans were pumped for an upset victory although not all of them wore blue and gold.

"I love Boise State. Go Collin Moore," said lone Broncos fan Amy Jones.

One thing missing at the tailgate party: alcohol. The event was sponsored by the U.T. Office of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Prevention.

Funding comes from the U.T Athletic Department and the NCAA.

"But I think it's important to give them a place to do some safe stuff, not going to have people puking all over you, not having people passing out in the stands," according to Tailgate organizer Alexis Blavos.

Students didn't mind the dry party.

"I think it's awesome. Gives students an alternative way to come out, get ready for the game, get pumped up and get school spirit" says Marie Chen.

Ben Hampton agrees.

"We don't need booze to have a good time here," said Hampton.

U.T. officials plans to make the pre-game alcohol free student tailgate party a tradition.