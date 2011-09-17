Possible consolidation of jurisdictions to trim cost

FREMONT, OH (WTOL)- Governments are doing all their can to trim costs in a time of declining tax revenues.

However, is it a good idea to consolidate services, even jurisdictions?

Ohio Auditor David Yost says it is.

"Every layer we have costs, salaries, health care and pensions for politicians. We need to think about how big government should be or how small it should be," said Yost.

Yost points to reducing Ohio's 1300 townships. He says one third of them have fewer than 1500 people.

One set of politicians would be elected so they could share services and programs.

"There isn't any reason why they couldn't go together to be one township or two or three or be one big township."

Yost doesn't know what kind of reaction to expect around the state but says it's worth talking about.

"Working harder and smarter and doing more with less," said Yost.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.

