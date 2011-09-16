Toledo Police going high-tech to fight crime

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Is it "Big Brother" or a new high tech way to fight crime? This week, Toledo police spoke of a new bold and ambitious plan for the department it plans to reveal in the next five weeks.

Sources within the police department tell WTOL the plan will resemble the Real Time Crime Center the Memphis Police Department created in 2006.

The RTCC is made up for 300 surveillance cameras mounted within the city and 42 monitors within the center that is monitored by 15 different officers and civilians at a time. The idea is to watch the monitors, catch a crime in the act, alert officers in the field so they can respond and catch the criminals within a one to two minute span.

Outgoing-police chief Mike Navarre said one thing he had hoped to do with the department before he left was to turn it paperless. That means officers would submit electronic police reports into their system within minutes as opposed to writing reports that would be entered in the system within days.

"I believe the future of law enforcement is technology and that is the real substitute for the lack of finances to support a large sworn officer strength," Chief Navarre said.

Memphis police say this electronic reporting is essential in an RTCC system.

Sources within the department say two Toledo police command officers took a four day trip recently to Memphis to study the RTCC.

Memphis police say their system was scrutinized in 2006 by civil rights groups who called the mounted cameras a civil rights violation.

