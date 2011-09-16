Police cadets enter accelerated program, skip month of training

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The fear of Toledo police officer numbers reaching an all time low is triggering a rare move in November's upcoming police class.

Toledo Police Chief Mike Navarre says seven cadets have agreed to skip five months of training and enter an accelerated four week police program starting October 4.

"I've always been against it. My training staff have always advised me not to do it," Chief Navarre said about the plan. "It's something that I never did. I never had to do that. Our numbers are so low. Extraordinary times call for extraordinary action."

The remaining 43 cadets will undergo six months of training as scheduled. What's different about the accelerated class is that each of those seven cadets are already certified police officers with the state of Ohio.

"They're all working either as full time or part time officers," Chief Navarre said.

This week, Chief Navarre says officer numbers sit at 550. He says he's never seen the number drop below 500 but expects 20 retirement by the end of the year. If Issue 2 passes on the November ballot which would limit bargaining rights for public employees, he expect the number of retirements to reach up to 50 by January.

"Granted it's only seven officers but we're recalling a number of officers a day," Chief Navarre said.

Even with 550 officer, Chief Navarre recalls on average two officers a day.. costing the city up to $1,000 a day. He does this to make his own minimum requirement of officers per shift.

"If it got into a situation where I had to force someone to work overtime, you have burn out problems. You have morale problems. If you force someone to come into work, how valuable are they going to be, " Chief Navarre said.

The accelerated class is expected to save taxpayers more than $350,000 through May. That's when the remaining cadets are scheduled to hit the street.

