Wauseon may ban texting while driving

WAUSEON, OH (WTOL) - Wauseon may join a growing list of places where it's illegal to text while behind the wheel.

City council is considering an ordinance that would ban sending or reading text messages or accessing the Internet while driving. Violators would face misdemeanor charges.

Wauseon Police Chief Keith Torbet brought the idea to council's attention after drivers who were texting caused several accidents in the city.

"We're just trying to get through to mainly the kids and young adults who find this as a second way of life," Torbet said.

30 states, including Michigan, already have bans in place, and Ohio could soon join the list. A bill to ban texting while driving has passed the Ohio house.

If it passes the ban, Wauseon would join cities like Toledo and Columbus that didn't want to wait for the state and currently have bans in place. Wauseon City Council President Doug Shaw says the ban has overwhelming support among the council.

"What we're looking for is the safety of pedestrians as well as people driving in the city," Shaw said.

Though Torbet admits the ban may be difficult to enforce, he says the preventative effect is just as important.

"If this makes one person think twice about texting while driving and keeps them from getting involved in an accident, it's worth the effort to put it forward," Torbet said.

If passed, the ban could take effect as soon as November.

