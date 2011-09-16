Burglaries on the rise in Perrysburg Twp.

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) - Perrysburg Township police say they have seen a dramatic increase in the number of burglaries and believe a good portion of the crimes could be connected.

Sergeant Jim Gross, a detective for the Perrysburg Township Police Department, said there are similarities between the burglaries. Most of them took place during broad daylight.

"Just by the mode of entry. It's a prying of a back door, breaking of a window, prying of a window—that type of thing. Then [there are] the items that are being stolen," Gross said.

Stolen items include electronics, jewelry and even weapons.

"Our particular concern is the handguns," Gross said.

Erica Chamberlain was one of the Perrysburg Township residents who came home to the unpleasant discovery.

"I went to unlock my door. It was broken, and my couch was pushed up against the door. So I walked around to the patio, and the patio door was open," Chamberlain said.

Once she entered her apartment, she found she had been robbed. A flat screen television, cash, jewelry, a laptop, camera and even clothes were taken from her home. They all cost more than $3,000 combined.

"I was really upset," Chamberlain said. "Just to think that somebody's been in your house is really hard to go back in there. I still get scared coming home sometimes."

She said she hopes police can track down the burglar so she can feel safe in her home again.

"Part of the reason why we moved here was because we thought that it was a safe neighborhood," Chamberlain said.

Police currently only have a vague description of a suspect and vehicle. If you have any tips, contact the Perrysburg Township Police Department at 419-874-3551.

