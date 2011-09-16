Spokeswoman: No shooting at Tucson Air Force base

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - An Air Force base near Tucson was locked down Friday afternoon amid reports of someone with a weapon, but base officials said no shots were fired.

Traffic into and out of the base was being limited because of an unspecified security situation, but no one was shot or hurt, according to the public affairs office the base.

There were reports of something that looked like it might have been a weapon, said Tech Sgt. Russ Martin.

A fire official said two ambulances were sent to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on the outskirts of the southern Arizona city where earlier this year a gunman gravely wounded Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and killed six people.

As the lockdown unfolded Friday, students were kept in schools on the base. Senior Airman Timothy Dunaway said traffic was reduced to a single point entry; vehicles lined up at the base's main gate and were being turned around.

Davis-Monthan is adjacent to the Pima Air & Space Museum and the "boneyard" for old military and government airplanes that is a popular destination for aviation enthusiasts.

The base is the home of the 355th Fighter Wing, and provides attack airpower, combat support and medical forces, according to the base's Facebook page.

Security at military bases has gained more attention in the last two years since an Army major went on a rampage at Fort Hood in Texas in 2009. Maj. Nidal Hasan is charged with 13 counts of premeditated murder and 32 counts of attempted premeditated murder in the shooting spree. Investigators have foiled other plots against military bases in other parts of the country since Sept. 11.

