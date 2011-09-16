Ohio unemployment edges higher in August

By DOUG WHITEMAN

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate rose for the third straight month in August, to a level matching the national jobless rate.

The Department of Job and Family Services said Friday that unemployment edged up to 9.1 percent last month, from 9.0 percent in July. The U.S. unemployment rate for August also was 9.1 percent.

In August 2010, Ohio had 9.9 percent unemployment. Joblessness started rising again during the summer, after a nearly 2-year stretch of falling or steady unemployment.

Department spokesman Ben Johnson says consumer confidence is low and businesses appear to be reluctant to hire.

Officials say 536,000 workers were unemployed in Ohio during August, up from 529,000 in July. Industries that saw the most job losses were professional and business services and trade, transportation, and utilities.

