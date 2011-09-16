UAW official says agreement may be near with GM

DETROIT (AP) - United Auto Workers Vice President Joe Ashton says the union is getting very close to the framework for a new contract with General Motors.

Ashton says in an e-mail to members that he is optimistic the talks are entering their final stage and that a settlement is within reach.

The union and GM agreed to extend the old contract after it expired on Wednesday night. Negotiators bargained until around 9 p.m. Thursday and resumed talks on Friday.

A GM spokeswoman says only that the negotiations are continuing.

The union is seeking bigger profit-sharing checks, guarantees of more jobs, signing bonuses and raises for entry-level workers. The company wants to cut its labor costs, which still are higher than Asian automakers with U.S. plants.

