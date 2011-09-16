1 BGSU football player suspended; Fate of 2 players unknown

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) - Three Bowling Green State University (BGSU) football players have been issued citations for criminal trespassing and will be going through the university's student conduct process.

In an email, the university confirmed Nicholas McKnight has been suspended indefinitely from the football program for multiple violations of team rules.

Darryl Lynch and Jerry gates were also issued citations by BGSU police Thursday night for being in a residence hall unescorted. They will face discipline from the football team as well.

The incident is still under investigation. The details of the trespassing activity have not yet been revealed.

