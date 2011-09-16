Family says east Toledo apartment fire could be arson

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Family members displaced after an east Toledo apartment fire are talking to arson investigators.

The building near Seaman and Poplar caught fire around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Family members say the fire began right outside the apartment. One woman said she was sleeping and heard her friend yelling her name and telling them to get out. Everyone in the apartment managed to escape out the back door.

A cause has not yet been determined. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

