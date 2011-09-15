Toledo program buys homes, rehabs them, then resells to stop blight

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A house on Dorchester Drive is part of Toledo's comeback story. It's one of sixty homes purchased through the city's Neighborhood Stabilization Program.

Through the program, the city buys a home in foreclosure, rehabs it, and then sells it to a qualified home buyer.

"It benefits the city by keeping real estate values high. Keeping the neighborhoods stabilized, not going into decline and blight," Larry Anderson, head of the Program, said.

Thursday night, two dozen Toledoans graduated from an eight hour budget and credit counseling course offered through the Program.

"The program is designed to make sure they don't get themselves in a position where they end up being overtaxed and stretched and can't afford to maintain the mortgage payments of a home. That's what it is essentially about," Anderson said.

Rita Williams is one of two dozen who just finished the course. She say's she'll begin house hunting this weekend.

"I wanted to own my own. I've been renting. I have to go by other folks' rules. I want to have what I want in my own place the way I want it," Williams said.

So far, the city has sold nineteen of the sixty homes up for sale.

Funding for the Neighborhood Stabilization Program comes from the federal government. Home buyers will be granted up to twenty percent of the purchase price to assist with down payment and closing costs.

But you must be within certain income limits to purchase a home.

Mr. Anderson says most people qualify.

For more information, call 419-936-3605

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.