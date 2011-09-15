Woman allegedly talked her way out of being murdered

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV/CNN) - A woman who was abducted from a parking lot and sexually assaulted told police that she believes talking to her captor is what saved her life.

According to police reports, the victim was forced into a stolen car at gunpoint Wednesday by a man who later raped her in the woods before dropping her off at the airport. She told police that she talked to the man because she felt the more time he had to think, the more he would consider killing her.

Self-defense instructor and rape prevention counselor Marita Bower agreed with the victim's line of thinking. Once someone starts talking, "they become a person, instead of just an object that they're there to conquer," said Bower.

The woman asked how many children the gunman had, to which he answered none. After he had no luck using the woman's ATM card, she found $10 in her pocket and offered it to him.

"By talking to him and relating to him on a more personal notice, she might have dissipated some of that anger that he expressed," said Bower.

The gunman told the woman that he could judge a person's honesty and could tell that she wasn't lying.

Despite the success of the woman's actions, Bower cautioned against conversing with an attacker in some situations.

"Some offenders may be aggravated by that," she said. "They may be agitated by that, and may strike out to quiet the person so that they can think."

She emphasized the importance of preparing for such a situation ahead of time.

"When you're standing there with a gun pointed to your head, that's not the time that you're best able to think about, 'What would I do in this situation?'" she said.

The man accused of the crime, Vincent Smith, pleaded not guilty to rape and robbery.

Copyright 2011 WRTV and NBC. All rights reserved.