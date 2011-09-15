No. 4 Boise State wary of trip to Toledo Friday

By JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Boise State's players say they came away a bit surprised and impressed after Toledo came within a play or 2 of beating Ohio State last week.

That's why the fourth-ranked Broncos are vowing that they won't look past the Rockets on the road in Toledo Friday night.

The Rockets scored 15 first-quarter points, before bowing to the Buckeyes, 27-22, in Columbus. It was a nicely timed wake-up call for Boise State, which had a week off after beating Georgia, 35-21, in the season opener.

Boise State cornerback Jerrell Gavins says Toledo showed they have more athletes than he expected.

The Broncos still may be without projected starting safety Cedric Febis, who is 1 of 3 players suspended by the NCAA for undisclosed reasons.

Boise State Chris Petersen said earlier in the week that he was hoping all three would be back this week.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.