Animal Hoarding Keeps Humane Societies Busy

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Some area humane societies are seeing a record number of animal hoarding cases.

The Sandusky County Humane Society has recovered more than forty animals each in three separate hoarding cases; so many, that it's struggling to care for all the animals. It's the highest number of cases it has ever seen.

Toledo area Humane Society Executive Director John Dinon said the Toledo Area Humane Society typically responds to between six and 12 cases of animal hoarding each year. It rescued more than twenty dogs from a Toledo trailer in July.

"We find some pretty appalling conditions. Generally the places are not very clean, the animals are not well cared for," Dinon said.

Though Dinon said he hasn't seen more cases than usual in Lucas County lately, he has seen more awareness about hoarding.

"Rather than people saying it's the crazy cat lady with 100 cats... now they say it's an animal hoarding case," Dinon said.

It's not illegal for people to have a lot of animals, but it becomes a problem when they can't properly care for them.

Sometimes breeders or people who think they're rescuing animals get in over their heads.

"The line is where the habit starts doing much more harm than good," said clinical psychologist Dr. Christopher Layne.

Layne said hoarding is a mental illness and a trait of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. Hoarders may be seeking companionship and even think they're helping the animals.

"They don't see themselves as having a problem, so like the alcoholics and drug abusers of the world, the hoarders don't seek treatment," Layne said.

The problem often comes to light only when someone else steps in.

"Even in some cases where the animals are in horrific conditions, they really think they're doing the right thing," Dinon said.

Dinon says early intervention is key in protecting animals.

If you suspect animal hoarding, call the Toledo Area Humane Society Cruelty Hotline at 419-891-9777.

