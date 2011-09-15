Mayor hopes China trip results in more economic investment

TOLEDO, 0H (WTOL) - Toledo Mayor Mike Bell leaves Friday for an 11-day trip to China and Japan, aimed at attracting new investment to the city. It's the third trip to China for the mayor, who says the first two have already paid off.

"The return on that has been close to $7 million in just two trips and there are other things that are beginning to spin off," the mayor said.

The trip will include meeting with Jointown Co., the largest non-state-owned pharmaceutical distribution company in China, and Five Lakes Global, the new owner of the Park Inn Hotel.A $3 million dollar sale has been finalized, and the mayor says that's another positive spin-off from his efforts.

"The Park Hotel would not have occurred if we hadn't made that initial ride last September," he said.

Four days in Japan will include attending a business convention in Tokyo and a Sister City Visit to Toyohashi, "I think we've put Toledo on the map from the standpoint of internationally trying to market it. I think the only place we're going to go from this point is up in our economic development".

The mayor's scheduled to return on September 28.

