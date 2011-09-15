North Baltimore EMS recruiting volunteers

NORTH BALTIMORE, OH (WTOL) - The Village of North Baltimore is pushing for more volunteers in response to a major emergency medical technician shortage.

North Baltimore's EMS dispatch receives at least one call a day for an EMT, resulting in about 30 to 40 times a month. However, the village does not have enough staff to cover them all.

"We're fortunate that we have a great community where people are willing to give, but currently the staffing levels aren't meeting the runs and calls for service," said Alan Baer, North Baltimore's police chief.

As of late, more than a fourth of North Baltimore's EMS calls have gone unanswered. In August, at least seven calls were sent to surrounding agencies. While help still arrives when surrounding agencies respond, it takes eight to 11 minutes longer than if North Baltimore's ambulance were to respond.

"Because of their distance from North Baltimore, that delays the response," Baer said. "They respond still quickly, but it's several minutes and sometimes several minutes can be lives."

So the EMS is calling for more volunteers to join those who have been serving the community for decades.

"We have quite a few members that have been on for 20, 25, 30 years even," said Bill Cameron, a volunteer EMT since 1982. "It just gives you a sense of accomplishment and helping your community."

The village especially needs volunteers during the day.

"We've tried several different programs to get people to be on board," Cameron said.

Council is offering to pay for a person's training in exchange for two years of service. EMTs on call during the day do get a few dollars an hour, and there is a ten dollar stipend for each emergency.

Yet volunteers do warn being an EMT is not for everyone.

"It is a hard job, and it's a very demanding job, but it does carry a lot of satisfaction," Cameron said.

If you are interested in applying, submit an application. You can pick one up at the North Baltimore Municipal Building on 205 N. Main Street.

