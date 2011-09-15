Autopsy: Man found dead in burned home was shot

DETROIT (AP) - Authorities say a man found dead after a house fire in Detroit was shot to death.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's office says 36-year-old Robert Nix lived near the house where his body was found on the city's west side. It tells The Detroit News that he was shot in the head, and the case is being treated as a homicide.

Police say Nix may have been squatting in the house where his body was found. Police say the body was in the garage.

The fire was reported before dawn Tuesday. It's suspected of being arson

