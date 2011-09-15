2 robbers invade home, kill man in front of family

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) - Dearborn Heights police say two armed men cut the power to a home, forced their way inside and fatally shot a man in front of his wife and children.

The Detroit Free Press reports (http://j.mp/pdIdWT ) that the attack happened about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police Capt. Jeff Seipenko says someone in the house dialed 911 during the robbery and left the line open, leading police to send officers to the scene. He says the robbers fled before police arrived.

Police didn't immediately release the victim's name. Investigators say they don't think the home invasion was random, and they're seeking leads on the two gunmen.

Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com

