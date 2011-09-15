RI cop goes undercover on pizza delivery robberies

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) - Rhode Island police say two suspects picked the wrong pizza delivery guy to rob: an undercover police officer.

The Providence Journal reports that a 30-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in Newport on Tuesday night. Police say one of the suspects had a BB gun in his waistband.

Two delivery drivers had been robbed in the same area earlier this month. Police had asked restaurants to report any orders they received for the neighborhood.

The Newport Daily News reports that A-1 Pizza received the call Tuesday and notified police. A plainclothes officer drove an unmarked police car with a pizzeria sign mounted on its roof. Two other officers hid in the backseat.

Lt. William Fitzgerald says the suspects were "quite shocked" to discover the delivery man was a cop.

