Ohio House debates GOP-drawn congressional map

By ANN SANNER

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Democrats in the Ohio House are urging their Republican colleagues to hold off passing a GOP-drawn congressional map until it can be further reviewed.

The newly drawn lines were expected Thursday to clear the Republican-controlled House. The measure would then go to the GOP-led state Senate.

The new U.S. House lines reflect the loss of 2 Ohio districts due to population shifts. Among other features, the map would force six incumbents to vie for three seats.

Democrats say the proposed districts unfairly pack their party into 4 of the 16 districts. Republicans contend the map follows the law.

A bill moving the 2012 presidential primary from March to May cleared the House on Thursday, though it wouldn't immediately take effect. Lawmakers say the switch is needed to accommodate the redistricting process.

