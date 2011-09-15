Barn fire contained in Whitehouse, OH - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Barn fire contained in Whitehouse, OH

WHITEHOUSE, OH (WTOL) - Firefighters are finishing up at the scene of a barn fire on Winslow Road in Whiteouse, OH.

 Heavy smoke was seen coming from the barn when news crews arrived.

The fire did not spread to the home on the property.

Winslow Road is closed while crews are on scene.

