What do Jim Jordan's current constituents think of him?

The 30-year Congressional veteran would lose most of Lucas County, including Sylvania, Maumee, downtown Toledo and east Toledo.

FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) - Congressman Jim Jordan is not a familiar name to Toledoans, and he may feel the same about Toledo.

Jordan is based out of Urbana. That's north of Springfield and not far from Dayton. His current district, though, runs up to Findlay.

But he may soon have to go even further north, to get to know downtown, south, and east Toledo. Is he ready for the challenge?

Hancock County Commissioner Ed Ingold, a republican, says Jim Jordan is ready and that he and his staff at the downtown Findlay office have responded to taxpayers' needs.

"I thought he has always done a good job in getting back to the local communities to talk to the local leaders, to talk to the people in general," Ingold said.

Ingold says Jordan has worked to keep Marathon Petroleum headquartered in Findlay and has been a partner in trying to fix the flooding crisis along the Blanchard River.

"But anytime we needed something directly with the congressman, we were always fast-tracked into his office," Ingold said.

But, as expected, democrats in the current 4th district don't see it that way.

Jim Jaffe is a member of the Central Committee of the Hancock County Democrats.

"His agenda is his way or the highway. He is not willing to sit down and talk to people," Jaffe said.

Jaffe also called Jordan a "Puppet for the Tea Party."

Jaffe didn't hold back either. "I think he is abysmal for the United States of America, as well as the state of Ohio and as well as the district."

Jordan was not available late Wednesday to respond.

But he told WTOL 11 earlier in the day he's looking forward to representing Toledoans and meeting them face to face.

