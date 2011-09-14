WTOL Editorial - Help with Charlie's Dodge Pack a Pick Up - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

WTOL Editorial - Help with Charlie's Dodge Pack a Pick Up

(WTOL) - Once again WTOL 11 is asking you to help fight area hunger.      

Each week we position a Charlie's Dodge pick up outside the selected high school football game where we collect non-perishable food items.

These are distributed through the Toledo Seagate Food Bank. 

Every item remains right here and will help feed a local family.      

The food is weighed  and the school which donates the most food wins a prize.

This popular program collects thousands of pounds of food in the course of a season.

To everyone who has or will donate food this year, thank you.

The need is greater than ever.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Opinion from Vice President and General ManagerEditorialsMore>>

  • Editorial: Bishop Thomas on agreement between ProMedica, Capital Care Network

    Editorial: Bishop Thomas on agreement between ProMedica, Capital Care Network

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:52 PM EST2018-03-08 17:52:17 GMT

    The recent decision of ProMedica's Board of Trustees to enter into a transfer agreement with Capital Care Network, Toledo's last remaining abortion facility, just doesn't make sense. 

    More >>

    The recent decision of ProMedica's Board of Trustees to enter into a transfer agreement with Capital Care Network, Toledo's last remaining abortion facility, just doesn't make sense. 

    More >>

  • Editorial: Toledo Water Conditioning

    Editorial: Toledo Water Conditioning

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 4:25 PM EST2018-02-21 21:25:47 GMT

    Hello, my name is John Keener and I'm the owner of Toledo Water Conditioning, but I'm addressing you as a concerned citizen of Toledo.  I am urging you to educate yourself regarding your drinking water.

    More >>

    Hello, my name is John Keener and I'm the owner of Toledo Water Conditioning, but I'm addressing you as a concerned citizen of Toledo.  I am urging you to educate yourself regarding your drinking water.

    More >>

  • Editorial: Schedel Arboretum and Gardens

    Editorial: Schedel Arboretum and Gardens

    Friday, February 2 2018 10:57 AM EST2018-02-02 15:57:15 GMT
    (Source: Schedel Arboretum and Gardens)(Source: Schedel Arboretum and Gardens)

    Natural and Cultural resources help drive the quality of life and economic vitality for any community. In our area, opportunities abound including more well known spots like the Toledo Museum of Art, the zoo, Lake Erie and local universities.  

    More >>

    Natural and Cultural resources help drive the quality of life and economic vitality for any community. In our area, opportunities abound including more well known spots like the Toledo Museum of Art, the zoo, Lake Erie and local universities.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly