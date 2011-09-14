WTOL Editorial - Help with Charlie's Dodge Pack a Pick Up

(WTOL) - Once again WTOL 11 is asking you to help fight area hunger.

Each week we position a Charlie's Dodge pick up outside the selected high school football game where we collect non-perishable food items.

These are distributed through the Toledo Seagate Food Bank.

Every item remains right here and will help feed a local family.

The food is weighed and the school which donates the most food wins a prize.

This popular program collects thousands of pounds of food in the course of a season.

To everyone who has or will donate food this year, thank you.

The need is greater than ever.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.