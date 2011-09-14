Michigan hikes standards for state tests

MONROE, MI (WTOL) - The state of Michigan is making it tougher for students to pass proficiency tests. The Michigan Board of Education voted Tuesday to raise minimum standards substantially, so students will have to answer more questions correctly to rank proficient on the Michigan Educational Assessment Program (MEAP) and Michigan Merit Exam (MME).

The change means more students will fail, and more schools will be identified for improvement.

"It's going to be a shock, especially for parents whose students performed proficiently last year, and this year they're not going to be proficient," said Dr. Barry Martin, Director of State and Federal Programs for Monroe Public Schools.

Students will now have to answer as many as double the number of questions correctly in order to pass the exams. The MEAP is administered in October and measures student progress during the previous school year, leaving districts little time to prepare for the higher standards.

The Monroe Public Schools will work to make sure students are focused at test time and will work to implement its school improvement plan more quickly.

"We're just going to have to work harder and faster now to implement a lot of those strategies," Martin said.

The real benefit could come down the road as teachers identify students who aren't meeting the new standards.

"Once we know which students are struggling to reach those targets, we need to target our instruction and target our resources to help those students perform," Martin said.

