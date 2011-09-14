Toledo officials react to new redistricting plan

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The proposed Congressional redistricting plan in Ohio has been approved by a House committee, with a vote by the full House expected by the end of the week.

It calls for redrawing district lines while eliminating 2 districts due to population loss. The plan carves Toledo into 3 different districts, and that's drawing the ire of the mayor and Lucas County Commissioners.

"I don't think we should be split up, I think that would adversely affect our ability to help people," said Mayor Mike Bell.

"You have to ask three different representatives to understand the needs of a particular area? That doesn't make sense," said Tina Skeldon Wozniak.

UT President Dr. Lloyd Jacobs is also raising concerns because the plan would put the main campus and the health science campus in different districts.

"We've worked so hard to bring the campuses together in a single unit. It's my hope they will end up in a single district," said Jacobs.

If approved, portions of West and South Toledo would be in Ohio District 5, currently served by Bob Latta, Downtown and parts of East Toledo would be in Ohio District 4 currently served by Jim Jordan, and the rest of the city in Ohio District 9 currently served by Marcy Kaptur.

Considering Dennis Kucinich has announced he plans to run in the newly proposed District 9, which winds along the lake east into portions of Cleveland, should Kucinich beat out Kaptur, Toledo would be represented by people living in Bowling Green, Cleveland and Urbana, provided Latta and Jordan win re-election.

