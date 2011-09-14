Domestic partner benefits debated again in MI

LANSING, MI (AP) - Republicans in the Michigan Legislature are preparing another attempt to block the offering of taxpayer-paid health insurance to domestic partners living with public employees.

Bills that could come up for votes as early as this week in the House would prohibit public employers from offering the benefits. The legislation also would make domestic partner benefits a prohibited subject in collective bargaining with public employee unions.

The measures likely would be challenged by some public employees or employers who say their rights to make decisions over benefits are protected in the state constitution.

The Michigan Civil Service Commission has voted to allow domestic partner benefits for some state employees starting in October. The Republican-led Legislature tried to overturn the decision but couldn't get the two-thirds majority vote needed in the House.

