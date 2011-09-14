Lansing police officer fatally shoots gunman

LANSING, MI (AP) - Authorities say a Lansing police officer at the scene of a domestic disturbance call fatally shot a 50-year-old man who pointed a high-powered rifle at the officer.

Police tell the Lansing State Journal that the officer shot John Richard Ferguson on Tuesday afternoon because he felt his life was in danger.

Police say they were told a man threatened his wife an others with a gun during a dispute, and the officer was the first to respond to the scene. The officer was outside the home and waiting for backup when police say Ferguson came outside with a gun.

The officer's name wasn't being released Wednesday.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by Michigan State Police.

