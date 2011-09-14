Kucinich will seek re-election in new Ohio district

By THOMAS J. SHEERAN

CLEVELAND (AP) - U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich says he will run for re-election in a newly redrawn congressional district across northern Ohio, setting up a primary fight with fellow Democratic incumbent Marcy Kaptur.

The eight-term Kucinich asked supporters Wednesday to help his campaign in a district he says favors him because 57% of registered Democrats come from his old district.

Kaptur's spokesman, Steve Fought, said she's also running in that district.

Kucinich says the GOP-drawn district gives him a good chance to stay in Congress representing Ohio. He had toyed with the idea of running in Washington state.

The new district stretches alongside Lake Erie from Cleveland to Toledo. Kucinich is from Cleveland and Kaptur is from Toledo.

