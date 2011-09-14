Body found on NY farm ID'd as missing Ohio man

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a body found on a central New York farm is that of a Ohio man reported missing early last month.

The Madison Township Police Department in Ohio says dental records were used to confirm the identity of 32-year-old Larry Fults of Madison.

The Onondaga County Sheriff's Department says his body was found Sunday in a grain silo on a farm in the town of LaFayette, just south of Syracuse.

The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports that Fults' estranged wife told authorities he was missing when he never showed up for work Aug. 6.

The newspaper reports that Fults' car was found on the Thruway near Syracuse the next day. His wallet was found in the rural town on Aug. 8.

The investigation is on going.

