New OH congressional district map released

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Ohio residents are getting their first look at the proposed new Ohio congressional district map, which was released Wednesday.

Ohio is losing two congressional districts due to population decline.

Longtime Toledo congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, (D) 9th District, stands to lose large portions of her district under Republican-controlled redistricting.

Her new district would run like a narrow snake along Lake Erie, taking the northern parts of Ottawa, Erie, and Lorain Counties.

The map is expected to be voted on by the Ohio House of Representatives by the end of the week, then sent to the state Senate for approval.

