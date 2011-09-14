Liske sentenced to life in prison for murders of father, stepmother and stepbrother

OTTAWA COUNTY, OH (WTOL) – 24-year-old William Liske Jr. was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the deaths of his father, stepmother and stepbrother Wednesday.

Liske pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated murder on September 12, admitting he killed his father, William Liske Sr., his stepmother Susan Liske and her son, Derek Griffin on Oct. 31.

Liske faced the death penalty in the case before pleading guilty.

