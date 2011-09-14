Governor wants Michigan to become healthier state

By KATHY BARKS HOFFMAN

Associated Press

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Rick Snyder wants to give a booster shot to Michigan's health care system by tackling obesity, getting more people into wellness programs and setting up an exchange where citizens and businesses can buy health insurance.

The Republican governor was unveiling his special message to the Legislature on health and wellness Wednesday at the Heart of the City Health Center in Grand Rapids.

Among Snyder's goals are getting more veterans enrolled in health care offered by the Veterans Administration, giving children better access to healthier foods and exercise and tracking their body mass measurements in a state registry, making sure young pregnant women get prenatal care and outlawing smoking on state beaches.

He also wants insurers to cover treatments for autism. 1 of Lt. Gov. Brian Calley's children has autism.

