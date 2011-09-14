Kaptur's district changes dramatically in new plan

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – Longtime Toledo congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, (D) 9th District, stands to lose large portions of her district under Republican-controlled redistricting.

Ohio is losing two congressional districts and popular democrat Dennis Kucinich of northeast Ohio will be without a district. Part of his district will become the ninth district, moving 15-term incumbent Kaptur as far east as West Cleveland.

Her new district would run like a narrow snake along Lake Erie, taking the northern parts of Ottawa, Erie, and Lorain Counties.

While she gains Cleveland, Rep. Kaptur will lose long-held areas like western Lucas County, Sylvania and Maumee to Republican Congressman Bob Latta of the Fifth District. She would lose much of east Toledo and downtown Toledo to 4th district Republican Jim Jordan.

In a phone interview Tuesday night, Kaptur blasted the Republicans behind the changes and said of her constituents, "I love them. I love working with them. We've been through a lot together, and it makes me sad that they would do that to our community. I have more respect for it than they do."

Kaptur's communications director Steve Fought added, "This is lifetime job security for somebody like Latta or Jordan or any of the Republican members, and that's what this map is about."

Toledo City Councilman, Mike Craig (D) might have constituents with three different congressmen. One of which, Jim Jordan, is from a city that is 115 miles south of Toledo.

Craig said, "And you know someone from Urbana, OH doesn't know beans about east Toledo."

Calls to Congressman Jordan have not yet been returned.

Follow-up calls to Rep. Latta's office have not resulted in a phone interview with Latta for his reaction.

Lucas County Republican party executive committee chairman Jon Stainbrook says the redistricting was fair. "You have Marcy Kaptur up here in northwestern Ohio. Where else can she go? She can't go into Michigan, she can't go into Lake Erie. So she has to go more towards Cleveland. And Bob Latta, where else can he go? He can't go into Indiana so he has to go north."

The Republican-controlled House and Senate may approve the redistricting sometime this week.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All Rights Reserved.