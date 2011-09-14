3 suspended Ohio State players reinstated

(AP) - The NCAA has reinstated three Ohio State players who were suspended for accepting $200 in cash for attending a charity event earlier this year.

Tailback Jordan Hall and cornerback Travis Howard, tabbed as starters for the Buckeyes' season-opener, along with backup safety Corey "Pittsburgh" Brown, had been suspended two games for violating NCAA rules by taking the improper benefits at an event in suburban Cleveland in February.

The 17th-ranked Buckeyes' play at Miami on Saturday.

Ohio State, Miami know what each is going through

CORAL GABLES, FL (AP) - On Saturday night, No. 17 Ohio State and Miami will hit each other.

Sometime in the coming months, the NCAA might be hitting them both.

When this game was scheduled, it seemed the Buckeyes and Hurricanes would be resurrecting memories of the still-hotly debated national championship game from nine seasons ago, when Ohio State denied Miami what would have been its sixth title.

Of course, now that's not the only tie that binds these schools.

Both programs are reeling from NCAA scandals, the fallout from which might last many more years. What started with free tattoos on one side and free food on the other has led to suspensions and the strong possibility of sanctions, knocking the shine off both teams' proud histories.

