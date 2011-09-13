Final unofficial results for the Sept. 13 Toledo County Primary - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Final unofficial results for the Sept. 13 Toledo County City Council primary

LUCAS COUNTY, OH - The unofficial results of the Sept. 13, 2011 city council primary for Toledo. The two candidates with the highest number of votes will move on to the general election.

District 1

District 1 Candidates: Number of Votes Percentage of Total Votes

Darryl K. Fingers

 74 4.20%

Aji Green

 486 27.58%

Schylar M. Meadows

 65 3.69%

Tyrone Riley

 585 33.20%

Jason M. Schreiner

 224 12.71%

Kenneth W. Sharp

 65 3.69%

Brandon Tucker

 263

14.93%

District 2:

District 2 Candidates: Number of Votes Percentage of Total Votes

D. Michael Collins

 1055 59.67%

Jeremy Demagall

 381 21.55%

Steven Jasinski

 332 18.78%

District 3

District 3 Candidates: Number of Votes Percentage of Total Votes

Ernie Berry

 166 17.20%

Mike Craig

 367 38.03%

Shaun Enright

 383 39.69%

Hans Schnapp

 49 5.08%

District 4

District 4 Candidates: Number of Votes Percentage of Total Votes

Paula Hicks-Hudson

 772 72.45%

Alfonso Narvaez

 128 12.02%

Anita Rios

 165 15.49%

District 6

District 6 Candidates: Number of Votes Percentage of Total Votes

Douglas DeCamp

 675 38.66%

Sean Nestor

 148 8.48%
Lindsay M. Webb 923 52.86%

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly