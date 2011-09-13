Reiter Automotive building second Oregon location, adding more than 100 jobs

OREGON, OH (WTOL) - An auto supply company is expanding its operations in Oregon, resulting in new jobs for the Toledo area. This is the second major expansion for Rieter Automotive's Oregon location in the last four years.

Construction is already underway for Rieter Automotive's second Oregon facility.

"That was something that made us feel really good that they have the confidence to want to stay in our community," said Michael Seferian, mayor of the City of Oregon.

The company is a subsidiary of Swiss-based Autoneum. Rieter chose Ohio over other choices like South Carolina or Tennessee.

"We did have options in regards to where the right location would be for this business. Given our past history of success in working with all of our partners in the local community, we chose Oregon," said Larry Hagood, the Chief Operating Officer of Rieter Automotive North America, Inc. in a press release.

Initial reports estimated 140 to 150 new jobs. Rieter officials said there will be jobs, but the company said it wants to hold off announcing any concrete numbers for now.

"Whenever you add jobs into the community, that just helps our general funding," Seferian said.

Logan Creek Construction will also benefit from the expansion. It will serve as project manager for the more than 100,000 square foot facility. Jim Howell, the company's president, said the number of projects in Ohio over the past few years have been limited.

"We've had to look elsewhere as far as construction goes," Howell said. "So to get a project of this size in today's economic times is fabulous."

Howell said the company could contract as many as 200 people over the next few months. He hopes to wrap up construction by the end of the year.

Mayor Seferian said this could set a precedent for other companies to follow suit.

"It still further lets other prospective or industrial ventures realize that we're waking up here in the City of Oregon."