Neighbors oppose Sandusky halfway house

SANDUSKY, OH (WTOL) - Felons could soon call a Sandusky neighborhood home.

A halfway house is planned for the west end of the city that would house 23 felons re-entering society after serving time in Ohio prisons. Though the planned Oriana House location, at 1845 Superior St., is in a zoned manufacturing district, dozens of homes are nearby.

"Everybody deserves a second chance, everybody knows that, but I don't believe it needs to be here," said Gary Clark, Sr., who can see the property from his front porch.

Clark says he's worried the halfway house could further jeopardize safety in a neighborhood that already has a homeless shelter.

"I've only been here a few years," Clark said. "I never would have bought the house if I knew what was going in here."

Neighbors say they're concerned they didn't hear about the plans until last week.

"They just more or less said it's going to happen whether you like it or not," said Donald Francis, who also lives nearby.

However, neighbors have little power to stop the house from going in, since it is considered a permitted use under the area's manufacturing zoning designation. The owners only need approval of a site plan that allows for off-street parking.

"It's a use that is not easy to put anywhere," said City of Sandusky Chief Planner Carrie Handy. "I think the Oriana House thought because they were going in a manufacturing area they were trying to be as good a neighbor as they could be rather than going in a residential area."

Oriana House administrators are now setting up a meeting with neighbors to address their questions and concerns. The Oriana House could open as soon as November, after the Sandusky Planning Commission approves a pending site plan, which is expected to happen Sept. 28.

The city is now looking into re-zoning parts of the neighborhood because an industrial park, planned in the 1960s. It would also accommodate homeowners affected when the manufacturing designation took effect, who now must seek zoning variances to work on their homes.

"People everywhere need to be aware of what their property is zoned, what the property around their property is zoned and what kind of uses can go in that district," Handy said.

