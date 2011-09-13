WTOL Editorial: Republic trash transition smooth, financially responsible

Collecting garbage and recycling in Toledo is now being handled by a private enterprise. Despite the protests that muddied this process, it has been a smooth transition.

Best of all, the city has gotten out of performing a service that it found difficult to manage and hard to control costs. Republic Services, headquartered in Phoenix, is now responsible for the task.

The 5-year contract limits yearly increases to 3 percent. The city retains a cancellation clause, should Republic fail to deliver as promised.

The same number of homes that the city of Toledo served will be managed by Republic.

Wages are comparable. Republic is dealing with the same Teamster's Union. All in all, this makes good sense for taxpayers.

Dave Vossmer, the Republic Area General Manager, said that since August 15th the customers have been pretty happy. Republic hopes to expand to other cities in the area so it has every incentive to do a great job.

The reality is, states and cities are in deep financial trouble. Privatizing services like trash collection isn't perfect, but it is practical.

And it's better than pretending that doing nothing will improve the financial situation.

