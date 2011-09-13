67-year-old man found beaten outside Oregon warehouse

OREGON, OH (WTOL) - Oregon Police are reporting that a man, 67, was discovered Tuesday morning outside a warehouse at 2295 Starr Avenue in Oregon, Ohio.

Then Thomas Coleman Polzin told police he was attacked early Tuesday morning. Polzin is the caretaker of the building where he was attacked and had gone to the dumpster to discard some items when a man appeared from behind the dumpster.

Polzin said he remembers being hit on the head with a something at looked like a baseball bat, but remembers nothing else.

Polzin was able to make it to an apartment building at 2255 Starr Avenue. A man said he heard someone yelling for help and went outside to find Polzin. The man called police around 12:37 a.m. to report the incident.

The responding officer reported that Polzin was bleeding profusely from the head and had several lacerations on his scalp.

