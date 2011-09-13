TRAFFIC: All lanes open at I-475 East to I-75 North - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO TRAFFIC: All lanes open at I-475 East to I-75 North

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - All lanes are open again after a semi crash into a guard rail.

The interchange of I-475E to I-75N was closed during much of the morning commute, causing miles of backups in the area.

