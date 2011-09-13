South Toledo residents want city to step in on crime and graffiti

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Mayor Mike Bell took heat from south Toledo residents Monday night during a meeting of the Burroughs Neighborhood Association.

Most said crime and graffiti were their main concern.

At least one woman told Mayor Bell he wasn't doing enough to prevent rundown homes in her neighborhood.She said she'd like the mayor to enforce codes as a way of doing something before homes get to the point of having to be torn down. She said the city should insist people keep their property up.

The mayor said the city tore down more than 350 homes last year.

He also mentioned at the meeting that he could be forced to lay off police and fire personnel if Issue 2 fails.

