Bars' liquor licenses at risk for repeat smoking law violations

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Ohio is using a new tool against bars that repeatedly violate the state's no-smoking rule: it's going after liquor licenses in an effort to get bar owners to comply.

Thursday, the Ohio Liquor Control Commission will consider revoking the liquor license of the Sandusky Street Tavern in Tiffin, which owes Seneca County about $25,000 in unpaid fines.

Toledo bars that continue to allow smokers to light up could be next.

"I think the liquor license is more than appropriate to have a threat to these people, because if they don't feel any threat from non-compliance, they won't comply," said Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. David Grossman.

Violators of the law, approved by Ohio voters in 2006, currently owe Lucas County more than $250,000 in unpaid fines. Three Toledo bars lead the way. According to the Ohio Department of Health, Rip Cord in downtown Toledo owes more than $55,000 in fines, Mayfly Tavern in Point Place owes $39,000 and Delaney's Lounge in West Toledo has racked up more than $17,000 in invoiced fines.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is working with the Ohio Attorney General's Office to challenge renewal of the bars' licenses when they are reviewed in June.

"It appears obvious that unless they feel the pain from not getting it, these bars are not willing to obey the law," Grossman said.

The bars' owners say the ban violate their rights.

"Business is being lost, and no one understands that," said Bill Delaney, Regional Director for the Buckeye Liquor Permit Holders Association. "No one has ever checked with a lot of bar owners, they think everything is fine."

Delaney has taken a firm stance against the smoking ban, which he calls unconstitutional. He's among a group of bar owners challenging the law before the Ohio Supreme Court on October 19.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.

