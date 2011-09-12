1,100 east Toledo residents without power - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

1,100 east Toledo residents without power

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Over one thousand east Toledo residents were without power Monday afternoon.

Toledo Edison said a substation failure is to blame for the downed circuit. The power company said it is working to route power back to the area and expects power to be fully restored in the next hour.

