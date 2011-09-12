Genesee Co. man dies after being struck by vehicle

ARGENTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Police say an 85-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a road in Genesee County while getting his mail.

The Flint Journal reports (http://bit.ly/rjmWW2 ) Claude "Jay" Carr was struck Sunday night in Argentine Township by a 34-year-old driver from Fenton Township.

Police say Carr was taken to an area hospital, where he died. The crash happened about 45 miles northwest of Detroit.

Information from: The Flint Journal, http://www.mlive.com/flint

