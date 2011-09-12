Man shot in south Toledo while trying to stop car burglary

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - An 18-year-old south Toledo man is recovering in the hospital after being shot early Monday.

Police say he was leaving for work around 2 a.m. when he saw two men breaking into a car at the Byrneport apartments. He tried to intervene, but one of the suspects pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The victim was shot in the leg. He was able to run to an abandoned laundromat nearby and call 911. He is expected to be OK.

Police say he had just recently moved into the apartment complex.

There have been no arrests yet. Descriptions of the suspects have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.