Events of 9/11 remembered at Greek American Festival

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL)- They briefly took a break from eating, drinking and dancing Sunday afternoon at the Greek American Festival in Downtown Toledo.

Festival goers at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church stopped and remembered the events of 9/11. An honor guard stood at attention under an American flag.

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur reminded the crowd that 9/11 is a time to unify and remember those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks.

"And one of my dear friends instructed me always to remember the last four letters of the word 'American': I CAN," she said.

Congresswoman Kaptur believes despite the death of Osama Bin-Laden, the United States is still vulnerable to a terrorism attack.

"The conditions still exist and it comes out of very un-democratic places and the dependence of one export: Oil to drive most of the economy of that region" she said.

Toledo Mayor Mike Bell told the crowd about his recent trip to New York City. He thinks the city and our country is recovering from the scars of 9/11.

"I believe our country is strong and resilient and we're going to be fine. Need to remember the key points that make us Americans and have the ability to forgive and move on," he said.

Mayor Bell believes Toledo is safe from a terrorist attack because it has a Homeland Security office that works with state and federal authorities to make sure threats are investigated. He says there have been threats but is unsure how valid they were.

"You never know because sometimes when you put your guard up and defend what's necessary, they disappear. You only know unless they actually follow through. Hard to make that determination," he said.

But one thing that's not hard to determine: This date in history will always reaffirm the American spirit of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

